Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 14,803 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. 1,092,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

