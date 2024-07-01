Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Invests $204,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882,873 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $173,325,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,141,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $193,825,000 after buying an additional 4,152,099 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,989,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,898,785. The firm has a market cap of $175.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

