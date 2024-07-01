Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.09. 1,330,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

