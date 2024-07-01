Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires 7,244 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 268,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,370,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,963,000 after acquiring an additional 253,711 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,129. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

