Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires 11,336 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. 839,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,979. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.