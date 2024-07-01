MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 777,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,299,000 after acquiring an additional 377,172 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 832,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85,346 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 222,740 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

