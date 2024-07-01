Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.02 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Moonbeam has a market cap of $204.82 million and $4.02 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00046516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,125,634,506 coins and its circulating supply is 882,910,221 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

