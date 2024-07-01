Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $83,613,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

