Model N (NYSE:MODN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NYSE MODN opened at $30.00 on Friday. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $161,193.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,597.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,741 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $319,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,338.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $161,193.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,597.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

