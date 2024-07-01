Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases £2,784.80 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Salma Shah purchased 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,784.80 ($3,532.67).

Mitie Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:MTO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 116.80 ($1.48). 2,137,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,552. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,682.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.96.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

