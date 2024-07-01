Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,406 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,553,000 after buying an additional 306,437 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4723 dividend. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

