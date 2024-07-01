Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 764 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,408.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.00. 116,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,499. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average of $173.48.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

