Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 134,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0926 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

