Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,523,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,454 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $82,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.33. 2,992,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

