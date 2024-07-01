Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 7,779 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after buying an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,508. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

