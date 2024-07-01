Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 40,150 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $57,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,256,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 45,477 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $105.81.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

