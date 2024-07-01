Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,371 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.36. 395,436 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

