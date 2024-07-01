Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPRFree Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,124 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 4.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $40,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 214.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,996 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 948,257 shares. The firm has a market cap of $987.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:PAPR)

