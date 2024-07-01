Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,124 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 4.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $40,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 214.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,996 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 948,257 shares. The firm has a market cap of $987.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.