Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,912,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $126,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LOW traded down $6.90 on Monday, reaching $213.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average of $228.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

