Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,360,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,005,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.