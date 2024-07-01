Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 38.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 240,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 66,802 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.00. 1,723,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

