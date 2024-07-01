Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $11.76 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,016,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Accenture by 45.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.55. 2,326,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.05. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

