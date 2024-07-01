Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,046 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $21,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 121,339 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.00. 180,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,882. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

