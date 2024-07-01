Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CRBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225. The stock has a market cap of $952.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.27. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $143.49 and a 52 week high of $184.38.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

