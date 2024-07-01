Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 89,568 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1,238.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,628,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,752,857. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

