Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,229,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

