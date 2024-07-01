MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,320 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,766.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 248,086 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 786,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,999. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

