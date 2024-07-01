MGO Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 322 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $650.77. 1,186,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $444.19 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.