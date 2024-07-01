MGO Private Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Linde by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,743,000 after acquiring an additional 347,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $11.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $427.23. 1,634,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.09. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

