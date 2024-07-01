MGO Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 2.4% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. 1,512,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

