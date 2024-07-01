MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $7.02 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,531,000 after acquiring an additional 449,639 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,760,000 after acquiring an additional 374,702 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,608,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,754. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

