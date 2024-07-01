MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 153.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $389,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 130.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

ZTS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.58. 1,543,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.59. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

