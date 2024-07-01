Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) COO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merus Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MRUS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Merus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,553,000 after acquiring an additional 319,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Merus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Merus by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its position in Merus by 23.2% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,901,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,834,000 after buying an additional 358,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.