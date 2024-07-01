Merus’ (MRUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Merus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Merus stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth $53,377,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $20,492,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

