Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.10.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 87,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,956,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 171.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

