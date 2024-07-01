Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after buying an additional 506,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 248,140 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,022,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.