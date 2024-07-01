Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %
About Medicine Man Technologies
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.
