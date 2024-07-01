Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:SHWZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

