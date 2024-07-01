McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $161,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $161,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,901 shares of company stock valued at $413,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

