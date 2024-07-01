Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. 3,608,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,804. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

