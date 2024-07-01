Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 384.3% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $316.18. 908,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.80.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

