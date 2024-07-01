Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 753,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,710 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,178,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,642. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.