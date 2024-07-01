MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTZ. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.23.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 5.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MasTec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

