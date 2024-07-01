Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $200.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.21), with a volume of 33017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.22).

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £52.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,187.50 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.37.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.