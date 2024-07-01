Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.52 and last traded at $82.63. Approximately 165,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 490,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after buying an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

