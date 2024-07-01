Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.86. 848,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.33. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.24 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

