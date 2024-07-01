MARBLEX (MBX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.93 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $76.93 million and $1.55 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,269,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,158,325 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,269,255 with 126,956,483.8031002 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.61767322 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,253,312.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

