Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFC. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$36.43 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$36.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.32. The company has a market cap of C$65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. Also, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Insiders sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.