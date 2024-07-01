Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stake Lifted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.48. 613,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

