Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Logitech International by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Logitech International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after buying an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.