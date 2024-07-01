Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.2% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,980. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.33.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

